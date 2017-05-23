Toms River SCORE Invites Community To 50th Anniversary Event

TOMS RIVER – Ocean County SCORE Chapter 150 is pleased to announce the celebration of its 50th anniversary and cordially invites the community to attend a celebratory event on Thursday, June 1 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in the community room of the Toms River Municipal Building, 33 Washington Street.

Among the celebration’s guests will be Congressman Tom MacArthur and NJ State Director of SCORE Gene Murtha, as well as others who have supported SCORE and its mission over the past five decades. All have made significant contributions to the establishment and development of businesses and economic growth of Ocean County.

Please RSVP before May 27 by calling 732-505-6033 or visiting oceancounty.score.org. Light refreshments will be served.