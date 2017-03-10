Residents Should Check Smoke, Carbon Dioxide Alarms Daylight Savings Time

TOMS RIVER – Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. this Sunday, March 12. That means you need to set your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed.

The Toms River Bureau of Fire Prevention is reminding residents that while you change your clocks, you also need to change the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

“Replacing the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms when you adjust your clocks twice a year is an easy way to ensure that your family is protected,” said Bob Yaiser, Public Education Officer for the Bureau of Fire Prevention.

According to the National Fire Protection Agency, 71 percent of smoke alarms which failed to operate had missing, disconnected or dead batteries.

“Every year in New Jersey there are fire fatalities in homes that did not have smoke alarms or where the alarms did not function because of dead batteries,” Yaiser said. “If you do not have a smoke alarm or carbon monoxide detector, you need to get one. You also need to test both devices monthly to make sure they are in working order.”

For more information about fire safety, contact the Toms River Bureau of Fire Prevention at 732-240-5153 or visit trfireprevention.com.