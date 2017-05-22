Hooper Avenue Elem. Participates In Water Week Poster Contest

TOMS RIVER – Earlier this month, SUEZ recognized Drinking Water Week which is aside each year for both water professionals and communities they serve to join together in recognizing the vital role water plays in our daily lives.

Led by educator, Doug Hynoski of the Hooper Avenue Elementary School, over 100 4th grade students designed individual posters around the theme, “Your Water – To Know It Is To Love It.”

The exercise motivated the youngsters’ creativity, and all the artwork was submitted for three top prizes.