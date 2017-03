TOMS RIVER – A gift auction to benefit Toms River Police Department Officer Brett Hansen will be held on March 26 from 3 to 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 129, 2025 Church Road.

The cost is $15 per ticket. The auction is open to persons ages 18 years old and older.

Donations are needed. To donate, email TeamHansen412@gmail.com.

For more information, call Patricia at 732-773-6982 or Jen at 201-424-8637.