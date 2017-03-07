Chili & Salsa Cook-Off In Downtown Toms River

TOMS RIVER – The 28th Annual New Jersey State Chili & Salsa Cook-Off will be on May 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Washington Street in downtown Toms River.

Members of the International Chili Society can compete in three categories: red chili, chili verde and salsa. Each category will have first, second and third place winners.

The People’s Choice Competition is open to everyone and includes categories for red chili, commercial red chili and salsa. The first place chili winners will each get $1000 prize money.

Entry fees vary for each competition and category, but range from $15 to $30.

The cook-off opens to the public at 11 a.m. and will feature games, rides, vendors and musical performances. Winners will be announced at 4:30 p.m.

To register visit chili-nj.com or call 732-341-8738 for more details.