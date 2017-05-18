Oyster Creek Safety Hearing On May 25

STAFFORD – A discussion of Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station’s 2016 safety performance will be held on May 25 at 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn of Manahawkin, 151 Route 72 West.

Nuclear Regulatory Commission staff will discuss the facility’s safety record for last year, although they stated in a release that the plant operated safely during that time.

The most recent finding came last month, in which the NRC had a low-to-moderate safety finding involving maintenance work on a safety-related relief valve.

“Exelon will need to take steps to fix the underlying issues that contributed to this safety concern,” said NRC Region I Administrator Dan Dorman. “When those steps have been taken, we will send a team of inspectors to the plant to validate that the changes put in place are thorough, comprehensive and improve the plant’s safety posture.”

Day-to-day inspections are performed by two resident inspectors assigned to the plant. Reviews are also carried out at the site by specialist inspectors assigned to the agency’s Region I Office in King of Prussia, Pa.

The annual assessment letter for Oyster Creek, as well as the notice for the public meeting, are available on the NRC website. Current performance information is also available for the plant.