Lacey Schools Intro Tentative Budget

LACEY – The Lacey Board of Education adopted a tentative budget for the 2017-2018 school year. Officials warned that it is not finalized and still might change.

The total budget would be $73,566,211, of which $48,815,443 would be raised by taxes. Of the total taxes, $3.1 million would go toward paying down debt.

It would amount to about $40 a year increase in taxes for the average homeowner, school Business Administrator Patrick DeGeorge said.

The budget was assembled using the state aid figures of the current school year, with the assumption that they will be the same for next year.

The public hearing on the budget is scheduled for April 24 at 6 p.m. in the Lacey Township High School lecture hall.

In related news, the board voted to withdraw $500,000 from the capital funds to replace the boilers at Lanoka Harbor Elementary School.

Additionally, they introduced a measure to increase the maximum travel costs for all district representatives from $60,000 to $89,500.