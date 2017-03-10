Townsquare Radio “Hometown Heroin” Discussion At OCC

OCEAN COUNTY – On March 20 at 7 p.m., 92.7 WOBM-FM and Beach Radio 1160/1310 WOBM-AM will present “Hometown Heroin: A Townsquare Tonight Town Hall Event” at the Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts, Ocean County College, 1 College Drive. Please park in Parking Lot 2.

The one hour event will be streamed on wobm.com, mybeachradio.com, and ocean.edu. It will also be simulcast on WOBM radio (92.7 FM and 1160/1310 AM) and Ocean County College’s TV station Ocean TV20 (as broadcast on Comcast of Toms River and Long Beach Island, Channel 20, and on Verizon Fios in Northern Ocean County, Channel 24).

Listeners and viewers can Tweet questions @WOBM, directly to the moderator’s podium. Attendees may ask questions directly from the floor or write questions onto file cards for possible inclusion in the proceedings. In addition, attendees who wish to speak one-on-one with panelists may do so.

According to Tom Mongelli, News Director, WOBM, “The wreckage of lives, careers, fortunes, families, and loved ones caught in Ocean County’s heroin and opiate abuse problem grows each passing day. On March 20, hear what leaders in law enforcement and rehabilitation are doing about it – and speak to them directly.”

The dais includes Joseph D. Coronato, Ocean County Prosecutor; Michael G. Mastronardy, Ocean County Sheriff; John Brogan, recovering heroin addict, Opioid Overdose Recovery Program; Steve Willis, Co-Founder of Hope Sheds Light; and Anthony Castellano, Vice-President of Substance Abuse Services for Preferred Behavioral Health.

Vin Ebenau, WOBM News Reporter, moderates the discussion, touching on the indescribable allure of opiates, the trap of addiction for pain-management patients, rooting out dealers and cutting off supplies, advances in rehabilitation for restoring and mending lives, and the role the public can play in stemming the tide of drug dependence.