Rental Assistance Waiting Lists Opened

OCEAN COUNTY –The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs will be accepting pre-applications for the State Rental Assistance Program from March 6 to 10. Selected applicants in the Family, Disabled and Elderly lottery will be placed on waiting lists.

Applicants may submit a pre-application to more than one waiting list if they are eligible. For example, a person with a disability may submit a pre-application to the lottery for both the Family and Disabled waiting lists.

For more information and an FAQ visit nj.gov/dca/divisions/dhcr/srap_vouchers.html.