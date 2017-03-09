Police Beef Up Enforcement Around Ocean County St. Patrick’s Parade

SEASIDE HEIGHTS – Officials announced coordinated efforts to snag drunk drivers, aggressive drivers and other violators surrounding the Ocean County St. Patrick’s Day Parade’s anticipated heavy traffic around Seaside Heights.

Ocean County Prosecutor Joseph D. Coronato said the traffic enforcement details will target the barrier island and Routes 37 and 35 there. Signs went up March 8 warning drivers of the high traffic demand and the enforcement detail. The parade steps off March 11 in Seaside Park and heads north into Seaside Heights on the Boulevard.

The prosecutor’s office said automated license plate readers and police from multiple towns would be watching for violations leading up to and after the parade.

The traffic enforcement includes the several towns on the barrier island, but also those on the mainland via Route 37.

Coronato said the detail will take place on State Highway 35 from Seaside Park Borough to Point Pleasant Beach and State Highway 37 from Seaside Heights to Manchester Township.

That includes 10 municipalities the two routes run through, and Coronato said county, state and local authorities are working together.

“This initiative is a proactive effort to prevent accidents and address traffic violations following the parade on the identified detail highways. This is a multi-jurisdictional effort supported by the Chiefs of Police and supervisors from the following jurisdictions,” according to the prosecutor’s office, who listed:

Seaside Heights Police, Berkeley Township Police, NJ Division of Highway Traffic Safety, Seaside Park Police, Toms River Police, Lavallette Police, Brick Police, Mantoloking Police, Bay Head Police, Point Pleasant Beach Police, Manchester Police, Lakehurst Police, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, Ocean County Sheriff’s Department, NJ State Police Troop “C” Tactical Patrol Unit & D.U.I. Enforcement Patrol, Ocean County Road and Engineering Departments and the state Department of Transportation.

The prosecutor’s office called the detail patrols “strict” and “aggressive” in enforcing violations that are “common contributors to crashes.”

That includes: driving while under the influence, aggressive driving, improper/unsafe turning, failing to yield, failing to keep right, improper passing, inattentive driving, disregard of traffic signals, excessive speed, following too closely and various commercial carrier violations, such as overweight equipment maintenance and inadequate brake pressure.