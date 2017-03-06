Meet The Jukebox Legends

OCEAN COUNTY – The Jukebox Legends, New Jersey’s #1 50s, 60s & 70s Tribute Group will be making their debut appearance at the internationally acclaimed Metropolitan Room located at 34 West 22nd Street in NYC on Saturday April 8th at 9:30 p.m.

The group is very excited and honored that they were asked to perform at the Metropolitan Room. Voted #1 Jazz Cabaret Club by New York Magazine, The Metropolitan Room is one of the most critically acclaimed venues in NYC and is known as the “Home” for big name talents and rising stars.

In order to get as many of their friends and family to NYC for this show the Jukebox Legends have made arrangements for buses that will be leaving from Toms River.

For more information about tickets to the show and the bus ride visit their website at thejukeboxlegends.com and click on the Metropolitan Room show at the top of the page.

The Jukebox Legends, Joe Leo from the Bronx, NY, Billy Sagarese from Belleville, NJ and John Sebastian from Nutley, NJ all moved to the Jersey Shore some 20+ years ago. Together they made their way on to the music scene at the Jersey Shore about 12 years ago.

They worked as the opening act for Larry Chance & The Earls, Kenny Vance & The Planatones, Joey-D & The Starlighters and many other national acts at the famous Joey Harrisons Surf Club in Ortley Beach.

Over the past twelve years they have performed at Aquablu on Route 37 in Toms River, where they introduced the Jukebox Legends Saturday Night Dance Party. A dance party that provided non-stop music all night with the Jukebox Legends singing the great hits of the 50s, 60s & 70s and then their DJ spinning classic disco and today’s hits.

They also perform at Doolans Shore Club in Spring Lake, Hemmingways in Seaside Heights, Capriccio by the sea in Ortley Beach, Albas in Lakehurst and the Franklin Steakhouse in Fairfield. In addition they perform at Knights of Columbus, American Legion & Elks clubs up and down the east coast.

Last November they performed at the Tico Torres (Bon Jovi’s Drummer) celebrity golf tournament and dinner at the PGA National Golf Course in Palm Beach, Florida, where they shared the stage with the Blues Brothers Soul Band and special guest Huey Lewis.

They also perform twice a year on Norwegian Cruise Lines. In January they performed on the Getaway out of Miami for the third time and they have also performed on the Breakaway as well as the Escape & the Sky. In February 2018 they are scheduled to perform on the Epic out of Port Canaveral, which is one of Norwegians newest ships.

On March 18th the Jukebox Legends are bringing their “DooWop & Comedy Show” to LaBove Grande in Lakehurst with their special guest and great friend Comedian Uncle Floyd.

On April 6th they will be performing at the Stafford Township Arts Center in Manahawkin along with the RB Express, Dennis Tufano the original lead singer of the Buckinghams, The 1910 Fruitgum Company & the Fabulous Dupress.

The Jukebox Legends summer tour schedule is almost complete and they will be announcing a number of performances over the next month or two which will include appearances at a number of park concerts, festivals and casinos in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware.

Over 5 years ago they started The Jukebox Legends Friends & Family Vacations Group that sponsors at least two trips a year to places where the Jukebox Legends are performing. In addition they also sponsor fun trips a few times a year. Last winter they took a boat trip up the Hudson for shopping and lunch to Cold Spring, NY. A few months ago they took a group of people to Arthur Avenue in the Bronx for a day of shopping on the famous block where “A Bronx Tale” was made and then dinner at Mario’s Restaurant.

This group of friends and family affectionately referred to as Jukeboxers & Boxettes has over 400 members from all over the United States as well as few from Canada. In September 2017 they are sponsoring a trip to Aruba where the Jukebox Legends are scheduled to perform three shows at the Barcelo Occidental Grande and over 75 people have all ready signed up to join them on this trip.

Joe Leo said, “every time we perform on a cruise ship or at a resort, we always get at least another 20-30 people who want to join our vacation group”. The Jukebox Legends Friends & Family Vacation Group has its own Facebook page and they also send out emails once a month keeping all of their members informed about upcoming trips and special events.

For more information about where the Jukebox Legends are performing or to join them on one of their upcoming trips check out their website at thejukeboxlegends.com.