KI Clinic Rescheduled

**Ocean County Health Department Media Advisory**

The Ocean County Health Department (OCHD) announces a new date for the Potassium Iodide (KI) Clinic that was postponed due to the weather on March 14, 2017.

The rescheduled clinic date is Tuesday, March 28, 2017 from 3PM to 7:30PM at the Ocean County Southern Service Center, 179 South Main Street in Manahawkin.

Residents may also pick up KI tablets at the OCHD Toms River office located at 175 Sunset Avenue, Monday through Friday 9AM to 4PM.

For more information about the Ocean County Health Department Potassium Iodide (KI) Clinic Program, visit ochd.org or call 732-341-9700 ext. 7735.