BRICK – Jersey Shore Animal Center’s Spring Fur Paws Gift Auction is on March 19 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Doors open at 12:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge on Old Hooper Avenue.

Desserts and coffee/tea are complimentary. Cash Bar and Kitchen.

Tickets are on sale now and selling fast. Tickets are available at 185 Brick Blvd.

Visit jerseyshoreanimalcenter.org or call us at 732-920-1600 for more information.

All proceeds go to help the homeless animals waiting for their forever homes.