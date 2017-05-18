Girl Scouts Raise Almost $65K For Programs In Monmouth & Ocean

By
Micromedia Publications
-
Golfers had a great time at the May 15 Girl Scout Golf Classic at Manasquan River Country Club, Brielle. Through the event, the Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore raised almost $65,000 to help Girl Scouts in Monmouth and Ocean counties become women of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. (Photo courtesy Girl Scouts)
Erin Foreman, a 10th grade Girl Scout from Lacey, speaks to golfers during the Girl Scout Golf Classic’s evening program. Foreman earned her Gold Award this year as a high school sophomore at MATES by creating the Lacey Lock Box Program. (Photo courtesy Girl Scouts)

The Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore raised $64,700 during its May 15 Girl Scout Golf Classic at Manasquan River Golf Club, Brielle. Money raised during the event will help create additional opportunities for girls to become involved in the Girl Scout organization.

This year, State Senator Jennifer Beck (R – 11th District) returned as honorary chairperson for the event.  Serving as event co-chairs were Jan Kirsten, Ocean County College, and Phil Brilliant, Brilliant Environmental Services.

Participation in the Golf Classic provides opportunities for girls in Monmouth and Ocean counties to take part in Girl Scout programs, trips and activities. Support from sponsors allows girls facing financial barriers to participate in a range of Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore programs including robotics, archery, STEM, environmental awareness activities and more.

Susan H. McClure, CEO, Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore, joins Jan Kirsten, Ocean County College, and Phil Brilliant, Brilliant Environmental Services, at the podium prior to the evening program at the Girl Scout Golf Classic. At right is State Senator Jennifer Beck, honorary chairwomen of the event. (Photo courtesy Girl Scouts)

The Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore are more than 10,000 girl and 3,500 adult members in Monmouth and Ocean counties who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ to change the world. We’re the preeminent leadership development organization for girls, and with programs for almost every developing interest, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success.

For more information about the Girl Scout Golf Classic, visit girlscoutsjs.org/golf. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join Girl Scouts, visit jerseyshoregirlscouts.org.

