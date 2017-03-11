Annual Ocean County St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Sara Grillo
The annual event brought out thousands to Seaside Heights. (Photo by Sara Grillo)

SEASIDE HEIGHTS – The annual Ocean County St. Patrick’s Day Parade marched through Seaside’s Boulevard for the 33rd time on March 11.

Photo by Sara Grillo

People came from every corner of Ocean County—wrapped up in scarves, gloves and hats in every shade of green—proving that not even 25 degrees and 30 mile per hour wind gusts can keep the Irish away from a good party.

A Seaside-bound motor vehicle accident just past the bridge on Route 37 delayed the parade for half an hour, with police sirens, bagpipers and marching bands kicking things off at 12:30 p.m.

The crowds became larger and livelier as local government and community groups made their way from the Park to the Heights into a sea of green. Eateries on the street were packed to the rooftops with parade-goers, some of them serving hot chocolate and hot corned beef sandwiches right on the street.

Photo by Sara Grillo

But it wasn’t all business as usual. This year’s parade made history by naming its first ever Grand Marshal, Timothy E. Ryan, a local businessman and cancer survivor who owns several funeral homes of the same name throughout the Toms River area. He is also a proud Irish American.

The procession ended with a group of parade marshals carrying a parachute-sized American flag through the crowds, its red and white stripes flapping uncontrollably in the heavy wind.

Here’s to hoping spring weather comes just wee bit earlier for next year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Sara Grillo
Sara has lived in numerous areas within Monmouth and Ocean Counties for the past 9 years. She studied Journalism and Communication Arts at Ramapo College and has held positions in Marketing, Public Relations and Sales prior to writing for Micromedia. She covers local news primarily for The Howell Times. Readers can contact her by emailing SaraAGrillo@gmail.com.

