20th Annual Barnegat Bay Festival – June 4

OCEAN COUNTY -Touch a bay critter, get out on the water, make a fish print, enjoy the waterfront view – do all this and more at the Barnegat Bay Festival on Sunday, June 4th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wanamaker Complex in Island Heights.

This annual festival is sponsored by the Barnegat Bay Partnership, the National Estuary Program for the Barnegat Bay, and the Barnegat Bay Foundation, a non-profit organization supporting the protection and restoration of the bay.

This year’s festival theme is “The Bounties of Our Watershed.” Discover our rich agricultural and aquacultural history and where our local foods are grown and harvested. Learn about the farms in our watershed, the U-Pick opportunities, our seafood, and much more.

More than 60 participating environmental organizations will showcase not only the importance of protecting our natural resources, but all the ways we can enjoy them. From water-based activities to hands-on children’s activities, attendees will have many opportunities to explore our estuary.

A few of the many fun and free activities at the Barnegat Bay Festival:

• Enjoy a canoe eco-tour (pre-registration required; for either 8:30 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. departures) or a pontoon boat ride on the Toms River (reserve free tickets on a first-come, first-served basis on festival day).

• Relax to The ShoreSyde Duo with the sounds of summer; the traditional music of the Jersey Shore Youth Bands; Greater Pinelands Dulcimer Society; Acoustic Musicians Guild; Top Hats; or a special children’s performance by YOSI at 11 a.m.

• Touch sea life in Jenkinson’s Aquarium touch tank, learn about raptors and reptiles with the Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge, try your hand at fish printing, or walk through the soil tunnel for an “underground” experience.

• Visit eco-friendly arts and crafts vendors and businesses and enjoy all varieties of great festival food.

So if you are staying closer to home this summer…save gas and save money, but most importantly learn how you can protect our most treasured natural resource, be more prepared for the future, and support the communities of the Barnegat Bay and its watershed.

Check out all that’s happening at the Festival on our website at http://bbp.ocean.edu/pages/208.asp.

If you would like more information or would like to pre-register for the canoe eco-tour, please call Betsy Hyle, Special Events Coordinator, at 732-255-0400 x 2977.