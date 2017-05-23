Special New Jersey Memorial Day Ceremony

The Ceremony will be Monday, May 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

NEW JERSEY — Join the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Foundation for a Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1 Memorial Lane, Holmdel, Exit 116 off the Garden State Parkway. The Vietnam Era Museum and Educational Center will be open to the public free of charge from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

NJVVMF Board of Directors Trustee Jim Cusick will preside over the Ceremony and the Lieutenant Governor of New Jersey Kim Guadagno is the Special Guest Speaker. The program will include a presentation of wreaths by various area organizations, music by Sandra Ward; a presentation of colors by the VVA Chapter 20; and an invocation by Joe Formola, Chaplain of the New Jersey State Council of Vietnam Veterans of America.

During the ceremony, the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Foundation will award two scholarships to high school seniors from New Jersey who plan to further their education either at a college, university or trade/technical school. This year’s scholarship recipients are Paige Huff of Atlantic Highlands, NJ, and Caroline Waksmunski of Monroe Township, NJ.

An “In Memory” program will honor those who served in Vietnam and returned home, but later died as a result of their tour. This year, five names will be inducted: Kenneth Felci of Middletown, George Goebel of Atco, Dean Hoagland of Lambertville, Lawrence Schnitzer of Red Bank, and Richard Vance of Landing.

The Ceremony will also be broadcast via Facebook Live for those who cannot travel to the Memorial.

About The New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Foundation

The New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Foundation offers a meaningful and engaging experience that recognizes the sacrifice, courage and valor of Vietnam Veterans and encourages and fosters a thorough understanding of the Vietnam Era including the political, historical, social, cultural and military aspects, which affected the United States, and especially New Jersey.

The Foundation operates and manages the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial and the adjacent Vietnam Era Museum & Educational Center located at 1 Memorial Lane off Exit 116 (PNC Bank Arts Center) in Holmdel, NJ. The Memorial honors all those who served our country and state during the Vietnam War, especially the 1,563 New Jerseyans who did not return home. It is a powerful and fitting tribute to their sacrifice. The Memorial is open 24 hours, seven days a week. The Vietnam Era Museum & Educational Center is the first educational center and museum of its kind in the United States. Dedicated in September 1998, the Museum is devoted solely to gaining an understanding of the conflict in Southeast Asia and the surrounding political strife in America.

For hours and directions, visit njvvmf.org.