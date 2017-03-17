Narcan Deployments On The Rise Across Monmouth County

MONMOUTH COUNTY – Where in Monmouth County did Naloxone deployments occur in 2016, and so far in 2017?

Despite the extreme challenges that the county faces with the opioid epidemic, officers from municipal law enforcement agencies across Monmouth County continue to save lives with the opioid antidote Naloxone.

In April 2014, Gov. Chris Christie unveiled a pilot program to put the opioid antidote

Naloxone in the hands of police officers in Monmouth and Ocean counties.

“For almost two years, law enforcement officers across Monmouth County have responded to hundreds of drug overdose calls and have administered the lifesaving drug Naloxone. That response continues as we forge on and battle this opioid epidemic,” Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said.

Almost two years later, data continues to indicate that drug overdose deaths occurred in virtually all areas across Monmouth County, proving that the heroin and opioid epidemic does not discriminate on the basis of race, ethnicity, gender or place of residency.

These maps show the locations of Narcan deployments in Monmouth County in 2016 and 2017. The data being utilized for these maps was provided by the Drug Monitoring Initiative at the New Jersey State Police.