Jersey Matters Town Hall Talks Heroin Crisis At Monmouth University

WEST LONG BRANCH – A Jersey Matters Town Hall: The Heroin Crisis will be held on March 16 at Monmouth University’s Pollak Theatre on Howard Ave. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the discussion starts at 7 p.m.

The town hall forum will address New Jersey’s growing tragedy of heroin and opiate addictions and deaths, and how to confront and eradicate this plague in our cities and towns.

Speakers include NJ Attorney General Christopher Porrino, actress Mackenzie Phillips and other law enforcement officials, healthcare professionals, community leaders and recovery experts.

Attendees will learn more about the signs of abuse and addiction, legal and criminal implications of abuse, what they can do in their community to help and where to find care.

To request free tickets, call 732-403-3999 or visit wjlp3.com.