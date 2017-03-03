Micromedia Newspapers Expand Distribution And Online Offerings

LAKEHURST – For over two decades, Micromedia Publications, Inc. has provided local communities in New Jersey with high quality weekly newspapers. The company is pleased to announce a distribution expansion and a number of new web initiatives.

All seven of Micromedia’s newspapers are now available in Wawa stores in their respective communities with premium placement and additional copies. The papers are The Toms River Times, The Manchester Times, The Berkeley Times, The Brick Times, The Jackson Times, The Southern Ocean Times and The Howell Times.

The FREE papers are located inside the front vestibule and feature a plethora of interesting content from local community news to town and countywide events. Look for the newest edition each and every Saturday.

In addition to Wawa locations, Micromedia’s newspapers can be picked up at supermarkets, in high-traffic shopping centers, medical offices, libraries, small businesses, municipal buildings and some papers have home delivery routes.

Last year, Micromedia acquired hundreds of outdoor stands that are now strategically placed throughout the county including in Downtown Toms River across from the courthouse and all over Long Beach Island.

Micromedia has expanded their web offerings with the introduction of social media profiles including Facebook, Google+, Twitter and Instagram. The website, located at micromediapubs.com, is chock-full of news content, social media links, community events and advertising opportunities. You can now read all seven newspapers on your desktop, smartphone and tablet.

“As we mark 22 years in business this April, we are very excited about our distribution expansion and web enhancements,” says Jason Allentoff, General Manager and Editor-In-Chief. “Being in Wawa stores has helped us grow by leaps and bounds – not only with our readers but with our advertisers who make it possible to keep our papers free. You can now pick up a copy of our Times newspapers virtually everywhere in Ocean County.”

The Micromedia newspapers have not only been vital sources of information, but have proven to be an indispensable means of dialogue through Editorial and Letters To The Editor features. The company plans to continue the expansion, both in-print and on the web.

For more information on becoming a distribution location, call 732-657-7344 extension 611 and speak with Laura Hoban, Distribution Manager – or e-mail distribution@micromediapubs.com.

For information on advertising, call 732-657-7344 extension 206.

Micromedia Publications, Inc. based in Lakehurst, New Jersey has been in business since 1995. The company publishes seven weekly newspapers: The Toms River Times, The Manchester Times, The Berkeley Times, The Brick Times, The Jackson Times, The Southern Ocean Times and The Howell Times. There’s plenty of news, information, community events and advertising opportunities. For more information, visit their website at http://www.micromediapubs.com or call 732-657-7344.