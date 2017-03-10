State Police Arrest Manchester Man, Seize $1 Million Worth of Heroin

MANCHESTER – The New Jersey State Police, assisted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and Manchester Police Department have arrested a 43-year-old Manchester man after detectives seized over $1 million worth of heroin from his residence.

During a week-long investigation, State Police detectives from the Trafficking South Unit discovered the man was distributing heroin in Manchester Township. On March 1 detectives and members of the New Jersey State Police Crime Suppression Central Unit located and arrested Artemio Gayton during a car stop. Further investigation led detectives to Gayton’s residence where they allegedly seized 10 kilograms of heroin.

He was charged with possession of heroin and possession of heroin with intent to distribute, and has been released pending a court appearance. The case is being prosecuted by the New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice.