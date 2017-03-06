Manchester PTA Presents $5K in School Mini-Grants

MANCHESTER – The Manchester Township PTA awarded 17 Mini-Grants totaling $5,000 to Manchester Township School District staff members at a recent Board of Education meeting.
PTA President Sarita Dodd presented the following grants:
Maryann Adams, High School, Standing Desk and Stool for $360
Stacie Ferrara, High School, Garden Supplies for $300
Michele Williamson, Manchester High School, Protein Synthesis Manipulative for $340
Jennifer Cognetta, Manchester High School, Geometry Curriculum Bundle for $395
Ashley Gawlik, Manchester High School, Clay Slab Roller for $485
Heather Staples, Manchester High School, Cyber Safety Workshop for $60
Dena Foote and Leslie Old, Manchester Elementary School, Grip Dynamometer for $133
John Portuese and Sue Dyer, Manchester Elementary School, Mile Club for $100
Alice McGlynn, Manchester Elementary School, Art Room Activity Center for $187
Liz Hahn, Manchester Elementary School, Hands-on Science for $308
Jill Moore, Manchester Elementary School, Active Seats for $429
Kelly Chinery and Tanya Froriep, Manchester Middle School, Language Arts Materials for $160
Traci Fuller, Regional Day School, Special Olympics Bowling Team Shirts for $250
Skip Peters, Regional Day School, Scroll Saw for $494
Lyn Spinelli, Ridgeway Elementary School, Speech Therapy Articulation Books for $165
Suzanne Cummings, Ridgeway Elementary School, Outdoor Classroom Weather Station for $375
Meagan Drapkin and Taylah Hingston, Whiting Elementary School, STEAM Maker Station Cart for $500
Dodd said that the PTA tries to bridge the gap between what the district can provide and additional items that could enhance the education of district students. She told the board that the PTA received requests totaling $15,000 and that their grant budget was only $5,000, making it very challenging for the PTA Grant Committee to choose from the many excellent applications.
Dodd congratulated all of the grant recipients and thanked the grant committee for a job well done.