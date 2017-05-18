Manchester Narcotics Team Arrests Trenton Man For Heroin Possession

MANCHESTER – The Manchester Township Police Narcotics Enforcement Team arrested a Trenton man for heroin distribution and intent to distribute it in the Ocean County area on the afternoon of May 17.

Darryl Milton Jr., 23, of Wayne Avenue in Trenton was arrested at approximately 1:13 p.m. as a result of a surveillance operation.

Milton was the front seat passenger in a 2000 Acura TL on Green Acres Road in the Holly Oaks section of Manchester when members of the Department’s Narcotics Enforcement Team conducted a traffic stop.

During the course of the motor vehicle stop and investigation, Milton was found to be in possession of approximately 150 wax folds of heroin. The investigation revealed that it was his intention to distribute the heroin in the Ocean County area. Milton was charged with distribution of heroin, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a criminal summons pending court.

Manchester Police K-9 Officer Marc Micciulla and his K-9 partner Storm assisted with the investigation, along with members of the Department’s patrol bureau and detective bureau.

The Manchester Township Police Department would like to remind all residents that drug-related and crime-related tips and information can be reported anonymously by calling 732-657-6111, or online via the Department’s website at manchesterpolicenj.com. Once on the website, click the Investigations tab, and then click “Tip Line.”