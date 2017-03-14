Lakehurst Water, Sewer Rates Increase

LAKEHURST – Lakehurst residents saw a bump in their 2017 water rates, and will see another increase in 2018. Residents and business owners will see about a $40 increase in their rates by the end of 2018.

“The rates are increasing for one reason only. First let me tell you, that our water plant and sewer collection system are operated and maintained on the collected rates,” Mayor Harry Robbins said. “Our water distribution system – the water mains – is in need of some updating. It’s always better to do scheduled repairs before they become emergencies. The increases will help offset the cost of any updating we will be doing.”

Robbins said the plant itself is in good shape.

It was not immediately known when the last time the mains had updates and at what total cost. Robbins would only say that the mains need updating, but could not offer specifics at press time.

Water rates have ranged from $43 to $1,151.33 per quarter since 2011, depending on the meter size. A single-family home may have a 3/4” meter and pay $43 per quarter. The prices increase as the meter measurement increases, with the largest being a 6” meter, paying $1,151.33 per quarter.

Residential and commercial properties all paid $5.91 per 1,000 gallons over 12,000, and $7.86 per 1,000 gallons over 24,000.

“As far as meter size, a single-family home would have a 3/4 or 5/8 meter. A multi-family would have a bigger meter maybe a 2 to 4 inch. Depending on the type of business, a restaurant might have a 4- to 6-inch meter. An office building depending on how many bathrooms there are could have a 5/8 to 2-inch meter,” Robbins said. “If there is fire suppression there is a separate meter for that. That does not get charged for sewer.”

He continued: “The different size meters have different minimums (gallons per quarter). If the meter reads over the minimum the user will get charged the overage on both water and sewer.”

The rate increases will be rolled out over two years, with the first already in effect for this year, and rates again going up in 2018.

The 2017 rates increased a few dollars over the 2011 rates. The new rates are: 3/4”, $47.50; 1”, $67.50; 1.5”, $106.50; 2”, $136.50; 3”, $265.50; 4”, $415.50; and 6”, $1,156.50.

The 2018 rates are: 3/4”, $52; 1”, $72; 1.5”, $111; 2”, $141; 3”, $270; 4”, $420; and 6”, $1,161.

The overage charges are unchanged.

The sewer rates will remain unchanged from their 2011 figures. Residential rates are $104.33 per quarter up to 12,000 gallons, with an overage charge of $5.62 for every 1,000 gallons over that.

Commercial sewer rates are stable as well. Overage charges will be still be $5.94 for every 1,000 gallons over the 10,000-gallon minimum. Sewer rates are based on the type of business. Commercial establishments pay quarterly: bar and taverns, $ 151.20; restaurants, $134.01; laundromats, $151.20; laundries, $151.20; church, fraternal organizations, and schools, $97.20; retail stores, $114.06; garage, service stations, $114.06; beauty salon, spas, $134.01; all other commercial and business, $114.06; motels, $151.20; rooming houses (per one to five rooms), $75.60; and car wash/detail shop, $151.20.