George Gilmore To Speak At Manchester Republican Club Meeting

MANCHESTER – George Gilmore, Ocean County Republican Chairman, will be the guest speaker at the next Manchester Township Regular Republican meeting on Thursday, March 23, 2017.

The meeting will be held at the Ridgeway Volunteer Firehouse on Route 571 (across the street from the Ridgeway Elementary School) and will begin at 7:00PM.

You don’t need to be a member to attend this meeting. However, new members are always welcome. The meetings are the fourth Thursday of each month at the Ridgeway Volunteer Firehouse at 7:00PM. We will have applications available at the meeting.

Refreshments will be served.