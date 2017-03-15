R.I.S.E. Addiction Recovery Program Begins In Jackson

JACKSON – In January, Jackson Township officials began working on a program to provide Jackson residents with free resources, family support, meetings and an all-encompassing recovery program for those battling substance abuse addiction. The program comes as an extension of the CFC Loud N Clear Foundation, a local non-profit that has changed the statistics in neighboring communities and serviced over 5,000 families since conception in 2012. The program is called R.I.S.E.; which addresses Recovery, Intervention, Support, and Education.

On March 9, officials gathered to host a meet and greet which attracted over 75 concerned community members. Official R.I.S.E. meetings will begin on March 30 and take place every Thursday following. These meetings are free, open to the public and non-denominational, as CFC believes in many roads to recovery – both faith-based and non-faith based.

More meetings will follow as the program grows. For now, Jackson members are encouraged to participate in all CFC Loud N Clear Foundation’s holistic therapies, such as skills workshops, sober social activities, and Recovery Coaching.

The following R.I.S.E. meetings will take place at Jackson United Method Church, 68 Bennetts Mills Road:

Family Crisis Meeting (by appointment only) from 6 to 7 p.m.

Family Support Group from 7 to 9 p.m.

New Member Intake Meeting from 6 to 7 p.m.

SMART Recovery Group, Thursdays at 7 p.m.

Additional meetings will be posted on healingus.org/calendar.

There will also be a free Narcan training event by TOPAC, Paul Ressler on March 29 at 7 p.m. Training will be held at the Jackson Township Municipal Building, 95 West Veterans Highway.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Susan at 732-841-2971 or Patti at 732-425-0231.