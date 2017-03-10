Jackson’s Special Ed. Budget Grows By $757K

JACKSON – The two assistant superintendents presented their tentative 2017-18 budgets for special education and curriculum, technology and guidance.

Nicole Pormilli talked about the proposed $9.4 million special education budget, while Daniel Baginski walked administrators and board of education members through the different curriculum, technology and guidance budgets.

The overall proposed $9.4 million special education budget is $767,055 more than the allocated 2016-17 budget of $8.6 million.

The latest figures showed 16 percent of the more than 8,000 Jackson Township public school students are classified as special education students. While Pormilli is projecting a savings in supplies and “other line items,” she expects an increase in tuition for the 86 out of district students, purchased professional services, and extended school year and summer CST work.

The tuition costs, going up from $6,571,536 allocated for 2016-17 to $7,071,380 proposed for next school year, does not include transportation costs.

“On average, seven students move in per year as existing out-of-district placements,” Pormilli said.

Baginksi projected a decrease in the district curriculum and instruction budget, from $1,310,131 this school year to $1,289,855 projected for 2017-18. What Baginski described as budget by school, the budget will decrease $20,509 to $1,630,858.

The technology budget for the district will increase $136,365 to $1.4 million, which includes service and maintenance agreements, cable internet, equipment replacements, and training.

The guidance budget includes salaries for summer work for guidance counselors, storage services, software training and PSAT 11 and 10 administration. That budget will decrease $20,000 from this year’s budget to $78,574.

The total amount for all the curriculum, technology and guidance budgets will increase $75,580, from $4,445,996 to $4,521,576.

The next budget presentations will cover co-curricular, athletics, facilities and transportation, and will be held on March 14 at 5:30 p.m. in the administration building, 151 Don Connor Blvd.

The 2016-17 total budget was $148,091,148. The district has six elementary, two middle and two high schools.