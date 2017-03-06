Jackson Planning Board Oks Ordinances

JACKSON – The ordinances can move forward.

The Planning Board unanimously found that two ordinances –one would ban dormitories throughout the township, the other restrict public schools, workshops, warehouses, garages, and storage yards from certain zones – are consistent with the township’s master plan and other land use laws.

The main meeting room was packed, the parking lot full, for the brief March 6 planning board meeting. There room was absent, however, of members of the Orthodox community who filled that same room the week before. No public discussion was permitted on the ordinances, as it was a board discussion item.

Residents will be able to speak on the ordinances at the March 14 Jackson council meeting, which starts at 7:30 p.m.

Planning board vice chairman Robert Hudak spoke with The Jackson Times after the meeting adjourned.

“It is not consistent with the lifestyle and character of Jackson to have dormitories and massive schools in town,” he said. “It’s a very rural town, and we hope to keep it that way.”

When asked if the township government should reach out to the Orthodox community—they spoke out at the February 28 council meeting, saying they felt targeted and “insulted” by these ordinances – Hudak asked what other groups the township reaches out to on such issues? None.

“Everyone is afforded the same opportunities as every other taxpayer in Jackson. I really dislike this notion of “us against them,” Hudak said.

The Jackson Times and another news outlet reached out to Ernest Peters, the planning board’s planner who is with Remington, Vernick & Vena Engineers, Toms River. He declined to be interviewed at the time of the meeting, citing his company’s policy, but did offer to respond to inquiries via email. The Jackson Times wrote to Peters, asking how the ordinances were consistent with the township’s master plan; he was unable to respond by press time.