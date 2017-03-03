Students To Serve A Day On Howell School Board

HOWELL – Howell’s fifth graders are gearing up for their first annual Student Board of Education Day this Spring.

Similar to second grade’s Student Government Day, the newly formed event will give 15 students, three from each elementary school, the chance to visit Howell’s Board of Education offices, serve as mock board members and learn first-hand the different roles that board members play in shaping their education.

During the February 15 Board of Education meeting, Vice President Mark Bonjavanni said that while both students and parents might have an idea of what a mayor does in their town, neither are aware of everything a board of education does for their schools.

“I think it’s really a great opportunity for the students, and for the parents that want to get involved, to learn more about the actual actions that happen at this table and during our meeting,” said Bonjavanni.

Selected students will be the winners of an essay contest beginning in March that asks students to write about which school policies they would implement if they were members of the school board. Current board members are also invited to visit elementary schools during the contest to give short presentations about their roles.

“I’m afraid of what they might suggest,” said Bonjavanni.