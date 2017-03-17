NJ Department Of Education Seeks Parents’ Feedback

HOWELL – The NJ Department of Education is seeking feedback from Howell Township School District parents in advance of submitting the state’s ESAA, or Every Student Succeeds Act plan, to the U.S. Department of Education

The ESAA replaces No Child Left Behind by ensuring that all students have access to a high-quality education through proper resources and opportunities. It also strives to close educational achievement gaps.

The ESAA offers greater flexibility by allowing the state to describe how it will improve current efforts, such as providing support for educators and struggling schools, and showing how federal funds can help schools achieve their goals.

The NJ Department of Education has already received feedback from thousands of parents, educators and community members on the state ESSA plan, but public comment is still being accepted until March 20.

New Jersey’s ESAA plan will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Education by April 3.

Parents can view the state plan and provide feedback by visiting state.nj.us/education/ESSA/plan or emailing essa@doe.state.us.