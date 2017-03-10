Howell Police Seek Public Info On Their Operating Procedures

HOWELL – The township police are seeking public comment on its day-to-day operations in order to continue being accredited by an outside law enforcement group.

The accreditation will be performed by a team of assessors from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police. They will look over all aspects of the department’s policies, procedures, management, operations, and support services, said Chief Andrew Kudrick.

Specific standards are available on the chiefs association web site at njsacop.org/content.asp?contentid=39.

There are 105 standards that have to be met in order to achieve accredited status, Kudrick said.

“Accreditation results in greater accountability within the agency, reduced risk and liability exposure, stronger defense against civil lawsuits, increased community advocacy, and more confidence in the agency’s ability to operate efficiently and respond to community needs,” he said.

The assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from similar agencies in the state, said Harry J. Delgado, the program manager. The assessors will review written materials, interview department personnel, and tour locations.

Assessors will be in the building on March 12 from 10 a.m. to noon. The public can reach them by calling 732-919-2810. Calls are limited to 5 minutes and must address the department’s ability to comply with the specific assessment of the chiefs of police.

Comments can also be emailed to the police department at JYurgel@HowellPolice.org. Residents can contact Lt. John Yurgel at this email or at the phone number listed above for more information.

Comments can also be sent to the accreditation program manager, Delgado, by email at HDelgado@njsacop.org, by phone at 856-988-5880, or in writing to the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, 751 Route 73 Northwest, Suite 12, Marlton, NJ 08053.

“Verification by the team that the Howell Township Police Department meets the commission’s “best practices” standards is part of a voluntary process to maintain accredited status, a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence,” Kudrick said. “The Howell Township Police Department has been accredited since 2012 and must submit to periodic verification to maintain its accredited status.”

If Howell retains its accredited status, it will last for three years, during which the department will have to submit annual reports to continue the accredited status.