Manahawkin Comic Book Show Returns To Ocean County

OCEAN COUNTY – Comic book, anime and science fiction fans take note, the Manahawkin Comic Book Show is returning to the area from 10 am to 4 pm on March 26 at the Holiday Inn, 151 Rt. 72 East.

Admission is $3 per person and children 12 and under are free. There will be free comic packs for the first 100 people at the show, door prizes and show cash drawing at noon and 2 p.m. The show will feature comics from the silver age up to the modern era.

More than 20 vendor tables with toys and other collectibles will be present and special guest artist Will Torres who previously worked on “The Walking Dead” magazine. “I best express myself with my art. Art is a part of who I am. My artistic talent is a channel for me to visualize and create artwork for all to enjoy,” Torres said and he’ll be showing off his work and talking to fans during the show.

Also appearing is local artist Matt Buttich who was recently commissioned by Topps Collectible Cards to work on a Star Wars card set. Also appearing is Immagina publisher who produce various manga art graphic novels.

This show’s special guest fan group is the USS Challenger, the Jersey Shore chapter of Starfleet: The International Star Trek Fan Association. Members of the USS Challenger will be in costume greeting attendees of the show and signing up new members.

For more information about the show call 609-695-8855, e-mail comic-lair@comic-lair.com or visit comic-lair.com.