Dr. Jan Astin’s “Mammo Van” Coming To Berkeley Township

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP – Mayor Carmen F. Amato, Jr. announced that the Atlantic Medical Imaging Foundation’s Dr. Jan Astin Mobile Digital Mammography Van, better known as the “Mammo Van” will be coming to Berkeley Township on May 30 at the Berkeley Recreation Center, 630 Route 9 in Bayville from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is also the first day of the Berkeley Farmers Market.

The Dr. Jan Astin Mobile Digital Mammography Van travels throughout southeastern New Jersey to make breast cancer screening easier and more convenient. They provide diagnostic screening for women 40 years and older, free of charge. If women have insurance, they will take what the insurance pays. A prescription is encouraged, but not necessary. Appointments are encouraged by calling their scheduling department at 609-677-9729, but walk-ins are welcome.

The custom-built, 38-foot van is completely self-contained. In addition to offering the latest digital mammography equipment, the van provides a comfortable waiting area and a private dressing room. The mobile van’s radiology services are accredited by the American College of Radiology and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Mammography images are read by board-certified fellowship trained radiologists at Atlantic Medical Imaging.

For more information, visit amifoundation.net/mammovan.