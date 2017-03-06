BERKELEY – Mayor Carmen Amato is pleased to announce our continuing collaboration with the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department in offering Child Passenger Safety Seat Inspections in Berkeley Township.

The next scheduled inspection is Wednesday, March 8th from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Bayville Volunteer Fire Co., located on Route 9 in Bayville.

These inspections are free of charge.

Ask yourself the following questions:

Is my child’s safety seat properly installed in my vehicle?

Is the safety seat I am using the right seat for my child?

Is my child securely seated in his/her safety seat?

Is my child ready for a booster seat?

Is my child ready to safely travel in a vehicle without a booster seat?

Can my child be placed in the forward facing position before he/she is two years old?

Is there a “BEST” car seat for my child?

If you’re not sure of any of these questions, stop down and one of our Certified CPS Technicians will be there to assist.