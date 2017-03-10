Berkeley Summer Concert Series Dates Announced

BERKELEY – Summer nights spent listening to hits performed by cover bands under the stars in Veterans Park has become a tradition for Berkeley Township, which will again make its Sounds of Summer concert series free thanks to fundraising efforts.

The events are held from June through September. The program costs about $60,000 for entertainment, equipment and traffic control, which is covered through donations and fundraisers, said Mayor Carmen Amato. An annual mayor’s golf outing is again a major fundraiser, this year on June 1, and booster ads and sponsorships also cover the costs.

This year’s lineup of special events was approved at the recent township council meeting:

June 10, the DARE program and a car show will be part of the theme, and Rock N’ Rhythm will perform doo wop hits. The event is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 28 is the first concert at night for the series and will end with fireworks. At 6 p.m. Julian “a man with a 1,000 voices,” will sing a variety of hits with Dominique. The main act will be Michael DelGuidice & Big Shot, celebrating the music of Billy Joel. Amato said the performers have worked alongside Joel.

July 12’s concert begins at 6 p.m. with Gerard Esposito “from Vegas to Broadway,” followed by The Duprees.

July 26, features the cast of Beatlemania, first performing a set of early Beatles hits at 6:30 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m. with music from Sgt. Pepper era.

August 2 is the Sixth Annual Night out Against Crime, featuring displays and activities the Berkeley Township Police Department, Township First Aid Squads, Township Fire Departments, DARE Program and more starting at 5 p.m. There will also be there with games and prizes for the children to enjoy, said the mayor. At 7:30 p.m. Radio Nashville will perform modern country music.

August 9, head to White Sands Beach in South Seaside Park at 23rd Avenue for the township’s Annual Beach Party. From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Alotta Colada will perform island party music with high energy and props.

August 23, beginning at 6 p.m., Jukebox Legends will singing hits from the 1950s to ‘70s. The headliner is the New York Bee Gees cover band.

September 9 is Berkeley Township Community Pride Day. At 10 a.m. rides and inflatables open for the kids. Many vendors, local non-profits and community groups showcase their efforts. Entertainment includes Sounds of the Street and The Infernos Band. After the show, fireworks.

The last event in the series is September 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., pairing a concert with the Ocean County Car Show. Nostalgix will perform, a doo-wop cover band specializing in 50’s and 60’s hit music.

In addition to these events, the county air park will again host the Ocean County Fair. This year the fair takes place July 12 through 16.

Also, the Soulsational music and wellness festival will take place July 29 in Veterans Park.

Township council also approved several charity runs throughout the township. The Sgt. John Lyons Run will take place June 3 around 24th Avenue, and the Hugh Claus Memorial Run takes place September 24.

To help sponsor the Sounds of the Summer Concert Series, call Berkeley Recreation at 732-269-4456.