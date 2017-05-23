3 Teens Charged In Beachwood Tire Slashings

BEACHWOOD – Three teenagers were arrested for slashing the tires on more than 30 vehicles on the night of May 15, police said.

Christopher Schmeling, 19, a 17-year-old male, both from Beachwood, and Anthony Chabuel, 18, of Toms River were arrested on May 22. Detective Allen Magory, the lead investigating officer, charged them with multiple charges of criminal mischief.

Victims of the vandalism will be contacted by agency personnel as part of the continued follow up regarding the investigation.

Detective Magory was able to develop information which assisted in the arrests through networking with the public as well as with other law enforcement partners.

The investigation is still ongoing and additional complaints might be lodged, police said. Anyone with any helpful information regarding this case may contact Detective Magory of the Beachwood Police Department at 732-286-6000 ext. 191.