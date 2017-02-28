Toms River Voters Split On Fire Budgets

TOMS RIVER – A failed fire district budget will head to the township council for possible revision and approval.

One fire budget was approved but one failed by several votes during the fire district elections on February 18. Other financial questions regarding the districts all passed, including obligations that were shared between the two districts.

Toms River District 2 Failed Budget

In District 2, there were four questions put to voters. Voters shot down the budget but approved the three budget questions.

Question No. 1 asked voters to approve the $4,603,451.83 budget, of which $3,228,000 would be raised by taxation. It failed 298 votes to 265.

As a result of the failed budget question, the Toms River Township Council will decide if and how to amend the budget, introduce the budget, and have a public hearing on it. That hearing date has not yet been scheduled. After the hearing, council members will vote on the District 2 budget.

District 2 oversees the budget of Silverton and Pleasant Plains fire companies. Voters passed the other questions on fire election day:

Question No. 2 asked authorization to upgrade the Opti-Com system, expected not to exceed a cost of $77,893. This work would be done in 2018. It passed 378 to 178.

Question No. 3 asked if the board can authorize $25,200 for two vehicles for the Bureau of Fire Prevention. This is District 2’s portion of the cost. District 1 would be responsible for the rest. It passed 350 to 204.

Question No. 4 asked if the district can appropriate $67,680 for interior lighting enhancement, a high pressure breathing air compressor and refill station, surface replacement and additional upgrades at the Toms River Township Fire Training Center. This is District 2’s portion of the cost. District 1 would be responsible for the rest. It passed 391 to 163.

There were three people running for two, three-year terms as fire commissioners. Joseph G. Duff, 301 votes, and Christopher Silva, 311 votes, won over Richard Heroy, 235 votes.

Toms River District 1

In District 1, three people were running for two, three-year terms as fire commissioners. Mark Autenrieth, 239 votes, and Jesse Sipe, 203 votes, won those spots over David Burns, 157 votes.

There were five questions on the ballot.

Question No. 1 asked voters to approve the $8,079,874 budget, of which $5,314,850.47 would be raised by taxes. It passed 201 to 140.

Question No. 2 asked if the fire district should include $12,201.36 from previous years’ capital questions into the general budget. It passed 222 to 114.

Question No. 3 asked if the district can appropriate $450,000 to buy replacement fire apparatus. It passed 238 to 98.

Question No. 4 asked if the district can appropriate $44,800 toward the total cost of $70,000 for two vehicles for the Bureau of Fire Prevention. This amount is District 1’s portion of the cost. District 2 would be responsible for their portion. It passed 224 to 111.

Question No. 5 asked to appropriate $120,320 for interior lighting enhancements, a high pressure breathing air compressor and refill station, surface replacement and additional upgrades at the Toms River Township Fire Training Center. This amount represents District 1’s portion of the cost. District 2 would be responsible for their portion. It passed 229 to 102.