Toms River High School South To Present “1776”

TOMS RIVER – The Toms River South Theatre Guild will present 1776 on March 2, 3 and 4 in the High School South Cafetorium. The curtain goes up on each evening performance at 7 p.m. Admission is $7.

1776 puts a human face on the pages of history as we see men like Ben Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and John Adams come to life as these funny, frightened, and passionate men are determined to do the right thing for a fledgling nation as they fight for independence from Great Britain.

1776 is a funny, insightful and compelling drama with a striking score and legendary book, said to be one of the finest in Broadway history. It tells a most important story of our history, during a time that perhaps could not be a more meaningful one for relating it.