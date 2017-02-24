TD Bank Partners With Community To Help Officer Brett Hansen

OCEAN COUNTY – TD Bank invites the public to support Brett Hansen, an injured Toms River police officer and Brick Township resident, through the bank’s Bring Change program.

TD Bank will be accepting monetary donations at seven area branches to combat Brett’s medical expenses, and the foundation will also make a donation of its own to help Brett return to serving his community. TD Bank is proud to join those in the community who have already raised over $50,000 for Brett’s expenses, and invites local residents to do the same.

TD’s Bring Change program supports people and organizations in communities across the bank’s footprint that are making a meaningful, local difference. The program focuses on issues that affect low and moderate income areas, as well as homelessness, food shortages and services for those with special needs.

Lifelong Brick Township resident Brett Hansen realized his dream of becoming a full-time police officer with the Toms River Police Department in May of 2015. Earlier this year, he was involved in a collision while off-duty on the Garden State Parkway and is currently fighting for his life in the ICU at Jersey Shore Medical Center.

Brett’s family was told his recovery could take months or even years. Now, along with his fellow officers, they are seeking help to raise money for his extensive medical bills and other expenses.

Date and Time: March 3, 2017 between 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM

Location: TD Bank stores located at: