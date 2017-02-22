Registration For Kindergarten Begins In Toms River

TOMS RIVER – Toms River Regional Schools registration for kindergarten has begun.

For all parents of eligible kindergarten students who will turn five years old by October 1, now is the time to register in order to guarantee placement in their home school.

Please visit the website at trschools.com/registration/kindergarten to sign up for a registration date, review registration requirements and download documentation and forms prior to your confirmed appointment for March 18, 25 or April 29.

Visit the website for additional details and to access contact information.