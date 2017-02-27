Protest Takes To Toms River Town Hall Steps

TOMS RIVER – Holding signs calling for universal health care and the rights of LGBTQ, protesters took to the steps of town hall on February 25 for a peaceful demonstration.

The participants gathered in front of the Toms River Township Hall to voice their concerns about a variety of subjects that afternoon. The gathering began around 11:30 a.m. and continued on to around 3 p.m. with various protesters speaking their minds about issues such as the removal of the Affordable Care Act, immigration, refugee bans and LGBT rights.

Close to 100 people came out for the protest.

Some described themselves as dissatisfied Republicans, concerned Democrats or members of the Green Party. Some said they did not have a political affiliation but had concerns regarding the first several weeks of the Donald Trump administration.

There were no events or office hours scheduled at town hall during that time. The building is the main municipal government offices for Toms River, though its basement floor houses the District 3 office for Tom MacArthur.

Two days prior, another protest took place downtown surrounding a scheduled radio interview of Congressman Tom MacArthur, as protesters hoped to compel MacArthur to host an in-person town hall event. While other members of Congress are canceling town hall events with their constituency, MacArthur held a call-in style town hall event earlier that week. After his radio show appearance at the Townsquare Media building, MacArthur came back outside to talk with the protesters during that February 23 event.

