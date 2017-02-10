Give The Gift Of Safety This Valentine’s Day

TOMS RIVER – Whether residents plan to celebrate on their own or with someone special, the Toms River Bureau of Fire Prevention reminds residents to give the gift of safety to someone they love on Valentine’s Day and all year long.

Does a loved one check their smoke alarms monthly? Make sure the family resides in a safe environment by checking smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Install smoke alarms on every level of the home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas and test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors once a month. If they are not working, change the batteries.

Bob Yaiser, public education officer for the Bureau of Fire Prevention, says talk with the family about a fire escape plan and practice it twice a year. “Develop an emergency exit plan and an alternate exit plan. The most obvious way out may be blocked by fire. If you live in a two-story home, you should have an escape ladder for each occupied bedroom. You should also establish a meeting place outside your home to be sure everyone has escaped.”

Those planning to cook a meal for their loved ones this Valentine’s Day, Yaiser says follow these cooking safety tips.

Stay in the kitchen when frying, grilling or broiling food. If a person leaves the kitchen, even for a short period of time, turn off the stove.

Stay in the home while simmering, baking, roasting or boiling food. Check it regularly and use a timer to be reminded that food is cooking.

Keep anything that can catch fire—like pot holders, towels, plastic and clothing— away from the stove.

Keep pets off cooking surfaces and counter-tops to prevent them from knocking things onto the burner.

For more information about fire safety, contact the Toms River Bureau of Fire Prevention at 732-240-5153 or online at trfireprevention.com.