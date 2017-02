TOMS RIVER – Wellspring Church is hosting a free gas day on February 26 at 9 a.m.

The event will take place at the Holiday Service Center located at 1194 Route 37 West.

This community wide event is to show love and kindness to the people of Toms River.

Members of Wellspring believe they will be able to serve around 200 cars during the event.

For more information, visit wellspring.one/freegas.