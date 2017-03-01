Pinelands Regional School Conducts Active Shooter Drill

LITTLE EGG HARBOR – Safety and security of the students and staff of Pinelands Regional School District (PRSD) are paramount, which is why the district is conducting live shooter drills this morning, March 1.

“Fire drills and security drills are conducted under a variety of scenarios and circumstances so students and staff are familiar with procedures and are prepared for a possible live event,” said PRSD Interim Superintendent Maryann Banks, Ed.D. “We appreciate the community’s understanding and cooperation as we work together to provide a safe, secure learning environment for students and staff.”

Both Pinelands Regional Junior High School (PRJHS) and Pinelands Regional High School (PRHS) are conducting active shooter drills though not necessarily on the same day. The PRJHS drill is conducted in an age-appropriate manner, implemented with the assistance of local law enforcement. The PRHS drill, which was conducted this morning, includes the involvement of local law enforcement, Emergency Medical Technicians, and other emergency personnel. During the PRHS drill, Nugentown Road may be blocked-off so emergency personnel can access the high school. Parents have been notified via Blackboard Connect so they are aware all activity is related to the drill and not a live event.

After the drills, the PRSD administration will meet with local law enforcement to debrief and discuss responses, actions, and what should be done differently. New Jersey Statutes require school districts to conduct one fire drill and one security drill each month.

Parents and guardians of students were notified of the drills on Monday, December 12. Anyone with questions regarding the drills can contact the district at 609-296-3106.