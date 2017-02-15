Little Egg Harbor Voters Consider Fire Elections, Budgets

LITTLE EGG HARBOR – Voters will be deciding on fire commissioners and fire department budgets in three districts this weekend.

Elections will take place on Saturday, February 18, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

In Little Egg Harbor’s Fire District 1, there are three people running for two, three-year terms as fire commissioners: John L. Mathis, Jr., Christopher Pietsch, and Mario Vitulli.

Voters will also have to decide on the budget, which would be $593,366. All but $100 of this would be raised by taxation.

In Fire District 2, there are three people running for two, three-year terms as fire commissioners: Jeffrey Chaplin, William Stenger, and Michael Tompkins.

Voters are being asked to approve a budget of $886,186, of which $719,686 would be raised by taxes.

In Fire District 3, John O’Brien is running for a three-year term as fire commissioner.

Voters there will decide on the $466,944 budget, of which $433,000 would be raised by taxes.