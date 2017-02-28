Lacey Dispatchers Might See Raise

LACEY – The Township Committee introduced a change in salaries for the dispatchers in town to address payment rates officials said were too low.

The current starting salary for dispatchers is $30,000, Business Administrator Veronica Laureigh said. If approved, this would change to $33,500.

After six months, the dispatcher receives a certification. This currently changes their salary to $32,600. If the change goes into effect, it would increase to $36,800.

The top of the pay scale is hit after 15 years. Currently, this maxes out at $39,000. Under the new ordinance, it would max out at $49,700.

The change was made because the township was losing dispatchers to other towns that were paying more, Laureigh said.

The second reading of the ordinance will likely be at the next Township Committee meeting on March 9, at 7 p.m. at the municipal building on Lacey Road.