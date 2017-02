LACEY – A child safety seat check will be held on February 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lanoka Harbor Fire Company, located at 2 Warren Ave.

This is a free service in which trained professionals will make sure your child seat is safely secured in your vehicle.

“Even if you think it’s in there right, just take it to make sure,” Committeeman Gary Quinn said, announcing it at a recent Township Committee meeting.