Bamber Playground Equipment Taken Down

LACEY – The playground equipment at Bamber Lake East was taken down due to safety concerns, Business Administrator Veronica Laureigh said.

“They are very antiquated,” she said.

The old metal equipment was rusting badly. For safety and insurance reasons, the public works department suggested taking it down.

The Township Committee agreed that it should be taken down, as long as there was another option for a playground in the area.

While the eastern side of the lake will lose its playground, Laureigh said that the eastern side was used less, and that the western side will still have a playground.