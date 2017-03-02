Authorities Seize Half A Kilo Of Cocaine And 120 Pounds Of Marijuana

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – A 23 year old Egg Harbor Township man was arrested February 28 on first-degree drug charges after authorities seized half a kilo of cocaine that allegedly was mailed to him, and also found 120 pounds of marijuana in a shed at his home.

He is charged with first-degree possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, first-degree possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, second-degree conspiracy to distribute cocaine, third-degree possession of cocaine, and third degree possession of marijuana.

The arrest is the result of a joint investigation by the Atlantic City Task Force and federal agents from the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations Cherry Hill Office. The investigation began when federal agents intercepted a suspicious package that was mailed from Haiti to an address in Egg Harbor Township, which was later revealed to contain cocaine.

A coordinated controlled delivery was then conducted to the address on the parcel, which turned out to be the home of a friend. A second controlled delivery was then conducted to the man’s address on West Jersey Avenue, where he accepted the parcel and was arrested. A complete search of the residence revealed five large bundles, containing a total of 120 pounds of marijuana, in a small shed in the backyard.

The first-degree drug charges carry a sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000. Second-degree charges carry a sentence of five to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $150,000, while third-degree charges carry a sentence of three to five years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.