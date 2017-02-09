JACKSON – Bartley Healthcare is partnering with CentraState Medical Center to host an educational seminar to inform the community on the many ways sugar can affect the body. Guests will never guess how many dietary items they consume on a daily basis that contain sugar, and the actual amount that they include is jaw dropping.

Bartley is hosting the seminar at 175 Bartley Road in Jackson. The seminar will be held on March 1 at 6 p.m. Blood pressure and glucose screenings will take place from 5 to 6 p.m., before the seminar. The presenter will be Caryn Alter, MS, RD of the Star and Barry Tobias Health Awareness Center. Alter is a registered Dietitian at CentraState Medical Center.

Americans love their sweets. Eating foods and drinking beverages that contain a great amount of sugar has likely contributed to the obesity epidemic in the United States. Americans consume, on average, 765 grams of sugar every five days, and 130 pounds of sugar every year. One hundred thirty pounds of sugar equals about 1,767,900 Skittles. One can of Coke, 12 ounces, contains 10 teaspoons of sugary goodness, and the average American consumes 53 gallons of soda a year. If sugar were taken away from the average American diet, 500 calories would be saved every day.

Seating is limited, so anyone interested in attending the “How Sweet It Is…Or Isn’t” educational seminar, call CentraState Medical Center at 732-308-0570, or visit centrastate.com and click on Classes and Events. There will be a light dinner served.